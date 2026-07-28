DEFENSE MILESTONE: Rafael Delivers 1,000th Typhoon Naval Weapon System

RAFAEL Advanced Defense Systems has delivered its 1,000th Typhoon remotely operated naval weapon station, marking a major global milestone for what the company says is the world’s most widely deployed naval weapon system.

The Typhoon system is currently in operational service with the Israeli Navy and 25 navies and maritime forces worldwide, including those of the United States, Canada, and Australia. Designed to counter a wide range of maritime and aerial threats, the system has become a key component of naval defense capabilities across the globe.

In Israel, Rafael’s Typhoon and Mini-Typhoon systems have been in operational service with the Israeli Navy since 2000. As part of its ongoing partnership with the navy, Rafael recently delivered additional 30mm Typhoon systems to strengthen the defensive and offensive capabilities of operational vessels, including Sa’ar 6-class corvettes, as part of continued fleet modernization.

Additional Typhoon systems are expected to enter service in the coming years, replacing older platforms while new Mini-Typhoon systems are integrated into the navy’s operational fleet.

The Typhoon system is designed to detect, identify, and engage a wide variety of threats, including fast-moving surface targets, drones, and other low-signature aerial threats. It incorporates advanced fire-control and tracking capabilities, high-capacity ammunition storage, rapid switching between ammunition types, and automated functions that reduce operator workload and improve response times. The system also supports advanced Air Burst Munition and High-Explosive Proximity ammunition, enhancing its effectiveness against both aerial and maritime threats.

Like several of Rafael’s other naval systems, the Typhoon features a modular design that allows it to be quickly adapted for installation on a wide range of naval vessels.

RAFAEL CEO Yoav Tourgeman said the delivery of the 1,000th Typhoon system reflects the continued confidence of navies around the world in the company’s operational capabilities.

“At a time when the maritime arena is becoming increasingly congested and threatened, the ability to provide fast, precise, and layered protection for naval vessels is a strategic necessity,” Tourgeman said. “The Typhoon system has proven itself across diverse operational theaters and demonstrates Rafael’s commitment to developing solutions that strengthen the protection, freedom of action, and superiority of naval forces in Israel and around the world.”

In addition to the Typhoon family, Rafael develops a broad range of naval defense technologies, including C-Dome naval air defense systems, Sea Breaker long-range precision missiles, Spike naval missile systems, electronic warfare platforms, electro-optical sensors, communications systems, and command-and-control technologies, many of which are in operational service with military and security organizations worldwide.

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