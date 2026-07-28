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U.S. WARNING: Washington Warns Hezbollah Of “Hell” If It Joins Future Iran Conflict

In this photo provided by South Korean Defense Ministry, two U.S. Air Force B-1B bombers, top center, four South Korean Air Force F-35 fighter jets and four US Air Force F-16 fighter jets fly over South Korea Peninsula during a joint air drill called "Vigilant Storm," in South Korea, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. North Korea added to its recent barrage of weapons demonstrations by launching four ballistic missiles into the sea on Saturday, as the United States sent two supersonic bombers streaking over South Korea in a dueling display of military might that underscored rising tensions in the region. (South Korean Defense Ministry via AP)

The United States has delivered a stern warning to Hezbollah ahead of Tuesday’s meeting between President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu, according to a report in the Lebanese newspaper Nidaa Al-Watan.

The report says Washington warned that if Hezbollah joins Iran in any future military confrontation with the United States, it will face devastating consequences. The message reportedly stated that any rocket or drone attack against Israel would “bring hell upon Hezbollah and Lebanon,” with repercussions extending far beyond southern Lebanon or areas north of the Litani River.

According to the report, U.S. officials also warned the Lebanese government that Prime Minister Netanyahu is waiting for any Hezbollah intervention, which could trigger a broader military campaign.

The message was reportedly conveyed to Hezbollah through the Lebanese government and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, and the terrorist group is said to be aware of the warning.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

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