AIRPORT DELAYS: Ben Gurion Hit By Widespread Flight Disruptions Amid Summer Travel Rush

Passengers traveling through Ben Gurion Airport are experiencing widespread delays and cancellations as the busy summer travel season, ongoing military activity, and air traffic disruptions across Europe continue to strain operations.

According to data analyzed by the TLVFLIGHT system, only 31% of flights departed on time between July 20 and July 27. Of the 3,499 flights reviewed, just 1,089 left as scheduled. During that period, 709 flights were delayed by 30 minutes to one hour, 479 were delayed by one to two hours, 363 departed more than two hours late, and 83 flights were canceled.

Ben Gurion Airport handles nearly 100,000 passengers and more than 500 flights each day. Last week, the average departure delay reached 40 minutes, with the worst congestion occurring around 2 p.m., when average delays climbed to 83 minutes.

The Israel Airports Authority said 33 U.S. military refueling aircraft remain stationed at the airport, occupying aircraft parking stands and increasing air traffic. The aircraft were originally expected to depart on July 21, but their deployment has been extended because of the ongoing security situation.

Airport operations have also been affected by radar and air traffic control disruptions in Greece, particularly around Athens, which have caused ripple effects across Mediterranean airspace and delayed flights at major European hubs, including Paris, Madrid, Berlin, and Zagreb.

Airlines have also pointed to heavy seasonal demand, staffing shortages, and operational constraints. Israeli carrier Arkia said it is working “around the clock” to reduce delays, while Blue Bird Airways said congestion in Greek airspace has disrupted its flight schedule.

The disruptions have left many travelers facing lengthy waits, last-minute schedule changes, and extended time inside airport terminals or onboard aircraft before departure.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)