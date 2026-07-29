Assassination Threats Prompted Netanyahu’s Secret Departure To Washington

Israeli ministers and senior government officials have been briefed in recent days on a significant increase in the Iranian regime’s efforts to carry out assassination attempts against senior Israeli figures amid escalating regional tensions.

Although Iran has sought to target senior Israeli figures for years, Israeli security officials now believe that there is a growing risk that Tehran will intensify its efforts to carry out a successful assassination.

According to a Channel 12 report on Tuesday evening, both current officials serving in key positions and former senior officials across all branches and levels of government are under threat. Tehran’s objective is to achieve a strategic and psychological victory with far-reaching consequences.

In light of intelligence warnings and the heightened threat, the Shin Bet has significantly expanded security measures for a number of senior Israeli officials.

As part of the new security arrangements, the departure time of the “Wing of Zion” aircraft carrying the prime minister to the United States was kept confidential for security reasons—even from Netanyahu’s closest associates. It was also decided that the flight would depart from Nevatim Air Force Base rather than Ben Gurion Airport.

Unlike previous visits, journalists were not permitted to join the Wing of Zion flight, and the aircraft’s arrival time was not announced in advance.

The heightened security also extended to the White House meeting. The meeting with President Trump was closed to the media, and Netanyahu entered the White House through a side entrance.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)