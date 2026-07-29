ISRAEL APPROVES: Historic $800 Million Plan To Strengthen Jewish Communities In The Galilee

The Israeli government has approved a historic ₪3 billion (approximately $800 million) development package aimed at strengthening Jewish communities across the Galilee, including expanded tax benefits for residents of Nof HaGalil and other northern cities.

Following the decision, Nof HaGalil Mayor Ronen Plot met with Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and presented him with the city’s ceremonial key in recognition of his role in advancing the landmark initiative. The key, presented together with City Council member Menachem Gandel, was inscribed in appreciation of Smotrich’s efforts on behalf of the city and its residents.

“I am very pleased to present the honorable Minister Bezalel Smotrich with the city key,” Plot said. “Over time he’ll be able to come, open, close, and enter without asking anyone. The minister deserves it for doing so much for Nof HaGalil.”

Smotrich thanked the mayor for the honor and expressed confidence in the city’s future. “Thank you very much, Mr. Mayor. Keep leading this city. We believe in it and know the sky’s not even the limit for it,” he said.

Mayor Plot also congratulated Smotrich on the recent birth of his grandson, whose father, Benaya Smotrich, was seriously wounded while fighting on the Lebanese border. “Wishing him to 120, from all the residents of Nof HaGalil,” the mayor said.

The ceremony highlighted the government’s broader effort to bolster northern Israel through significant investment and expanded tax incentives designed to encourage growth, attract new residents, and reinforce the Jewish presence throughout the Galilee.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)