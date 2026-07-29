BULGARIA ATTACK: Israeli Tourists Report Violent Assault, Families Say They Are Trapped In Hotel

A group of 18-year-old Israeli tourists visiting Sunny Beach, Bulgaria, say they were violently attacked and are now afraid to leave their hotel, claiming local authorities have failed to provide adequate protection.

According to the victims, the attack occurred as they were returning from a party to their hotel when a group of British tourists allegedly identified them as Israelis and began following them. The group said two of the young men were cornered in an alley and assaulted with pepper spray and other weapons, while another was dragged into a separate alley, beaten, and choked before managing to escape.

Since the attack, the group says they has remained inside their hotel out of fear for their safety.

One parent told Israeli media that her son has been confined to his hotel room since the attack and is afraid to leave even to buy food or water. She accused local police of failing to protect the group despite their repeated requests for help.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry said its Situation Room is aware of the incident and is handling the case. The families, however, say the group has yet to receive practical assistance or protection on the ground.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)