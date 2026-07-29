NETANYAHU DECISION: New Interior Minister Expected To Be Named Soon

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is expected to inform Israel’s High Court that he intends to appoint a new Interior Minister in the near future, ending months in which the position has remained vacant, according to an i24NEWS report.

The Interior Ministry has been without a minister since October 2025, when then-Interior Minister Moshe Arbel and the other Shas ministers resigned from the government. Since then, the ministry has operated without a permanent minister or acting replacement.

Recent reports have identified Likud MK Ophir Katz as the leading candidate for the post. Katz currently serves as chairman of the Likud faction, coalition chairman, and chairman of the Knesset House Committee. According to earlier reports, Netanyahu is considering the appointment in recognition of Katz’s role in advancing the coalition’s recent legislative agenda.

The absence of an Interior Minister has drawn renewed attention in recent weeks, with Israeli media reporting that the vacancy has contributed to delays in implementing certain government policies, including legislation related to the deportation of terrorists’ family members.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)