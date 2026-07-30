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FIRE TECH: Israel Successfully Tests AI-Powered Drone System for Early Wildfire Detection

Israel has successfully completed the first test of a new AI-powered drone system designed to detect wildfires within minutes of ignition, allowing emergency crews to respond before flames spread.

The project is a joint effort involving the National Security Ministry, the Israel Innovation Authority, the Technion, the Israel Fire and Rescue Authority, and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI). During the initial test flight, the system successfully detected and pinpointed simulated fires. Additional trials are now underway in a variety of operational environments.

The system is built around IAI’s APUS 25 tactical drone, which features vertical takeoff and landing capabilities and can operate without a runway. Equipped with day and night cameras, infrared sensors, and AI-powered spectral analysis, the drone can detect heat sources through dense smoke, locate fires within a few meters, and automatically alert Fire and Rescue command centers in real time.

Powered by an internal combustion engine, the APUS 25 can remain airborne for up to five hours, significantly longer than most battery-powered drones. Operators simply designate a search area on a digital map, allowing the drone to autonomously patrol for signs of fire.

Yaron Shein, head of technological R&D at the National Security Ministry’s Office of the Chief Scientist, said the project represents another step toward integrating advanced drone and artificial intelligence technologies into emergency response, with the goal of improving situational awareness, reducing response times, and better protecting lives, property, and natural resources.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

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