ISRAEL SURVEY: Most Israelis Trust Security Chiefs But Not Government, Poll Finds

A new national security survey released by the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) at Tel Aviv University found that while most Israelis continue to express confidence in the country’s security establishment, trust in the government and political leadership remains low.

The July survey, conducted among 936 respondents, found that 74% of Israelis trust the Mossad, 73% trust the IDF, 61% trust the Shin Bet, and 59% trust IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir.

By contrast, 73% of respondents said they have little or no trust in the Israeli government and its political leadership. Only 25% expressed confidence in the government, while 31% said they trust Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

The survey also highlighted significant differences between Jewish and Arab respondents. Trust in the IDF and Mossad stood at 83% among Jewish respondents, compared with 34% and 35%, respectively, among Arab respondents. Trust in the government was 31% among Jews and 5% among Arabs, while confidence in Netanyahu measured 37% among Jewish respondents and 6% among Arab respondents.

On Israel’s overall national security situation, 37% described it as bad or very bad, 36% said it was moderate, and 26% rated it as good or very good. Those figures marked an improvement from June, when 42% viewed the situation negatively and only 20% rated it positively.

The public remained divided over the possibility of a preemptive Israeli strike on Iran. Forty-two percent supported such a move, while 46% opposed it and 12% were undecided. Support was significantly higher among coalition voters than opposition voters.

Regarding northern Israel, 66% of respondents said the current security situation does not provide sufficient security for residents, though that figure improved from 81% in June. Thirty percent said the situation does provide security, up from 15% the previous month.

The survey also asked about U.S. President Donald Trump’s support for Israel. Fifty-eight percent of respondents said they believe Trump supports Israel only when it aligns with U.S. interests, 23% described him as unpredictable, and 14% said they view him as strongly committed to Israel’s security.

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