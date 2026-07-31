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DRONE DEFENSE: Ukraine Unveils New Interceptor Designed To Destroy Iranian Shahed Drones

An Iranian Shahed exploding drone (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File)

Ukraine has unveiled a new interceptor drone designed to destroy Iranian-made Shahed attack drones used extensively by Russia in its war against Ukraine.

Ukrainian company Skifall introduced the P1-SUN “Jetkiller,” saying the interceptor was developed in just three months in response to a request from Ukraine’s security forces for a dedicated anti-drone system.

According to the company, the Jetkiller has already been tested against dozens of targets on the battlefield with successful results.

The interceptor can reach speeds of approximately 370 km/h (230 mph), compared with about 310 km/h (193 mph) for its predecessor. While Shahed drones can reportedly reach speeds of around 400 km/h (249 mph), Skifall said they do not maintain that speed throughout their flight, allowing the new interceptor to catch and destroy them.

The company said mass production of the Jetkiller is expected to begin in August, with a planned manufacturing capacity of approximately 50,000 units per month.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

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