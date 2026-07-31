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DISARMAMENT TALKS: Report Says Iran Urged Hamas To Reject Proposed Deal

Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists greet Gazans gathering for Eid al-Fitr prayers in Gaza City, March 20, 2026. (AP/Abdel Kareem Hana)

Iran reportedly worked behind the scenes to persuade Hamas to reject the proposed disarmament agreement for Gaza, but U.S. diplomatic efforts ultimately prevented the move, according to a report.

A U.S. official told Reuters that President Donald Trump would be disappointed if Israel ultimately rejected the proposed framework for Hamas’s disarmament. The official said the United States believes the plan meets its stated objectives and expressed confidence that Israel will ultimately support the agreement.

According to the report, some Israeli officials initially expressed reservations about parts of the proposal, arguing that Israel’s original demand for a complete and uncompromising disarmament of Hamas remains under review.

Reuters reported that Iran attempted to pressure Hamas to reject the disarmament framework during the negotiations, but U.S. diplomacy succeeded in overcoming that opposition.

Under the plan announced by President Trump, Hamas and other armed groups would be disarmed in stages. As the process advances, Israeli forces would gradually withdraw from Gaza while an international stabilization force (ISF) and a new Palestinian police force assume responsibility for security under the supervision of the Board of Peace.

According to The New York Times, officials involved in the process cautioned that implementation will take time, while noting that many in Israel remain skeptical Hamas will voluntarily surrender its weapons or relinquish control of Gaza.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

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