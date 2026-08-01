🚨 MIDDLE EAST ON EGDE: US Embassies Urge Citizens to Leave Middle East As Reports Claim Trump Orders New Attack On Iran

US President Donald Trump has ordered a new attack on Iran that could begin as soon as this weekend and last several days, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday evening.

CBS reported earlier on Friday that the US and Israel are preparing what could become one of the most aggressive waves of attacks yet against Iran, with the planned bombardment focused on energy-related infrastructure across the country.

However, an Israeli official later told CBS that Israel was unaware of any decision to fully resume military operations against Iran and had not received a U.S. request to take part in strikes. CNN reported on Saturday that there is no indication that Israel will participate in US strikes on Iran.

Meanwhile, the US embassy in Israel and other Middle Eastern countries are calling on US citizens to consider leaving the area.

“Due to heightened tensions in the Middle East, the security environment remains complex with the potential for unforeseen escalation,” a statement from the US embassy in Jerusalem says.

“Americans currently in the Middle East should exercise caution and heightened vigilance and should be prepared for flight cancellations, periodic airspace closures, and potential travel disruptions. Some airlines in the region have postponed resumption of earlier flight schedules; others have cancelled some routes. Americans in the region should consider departing, or be prepared to depart should there be escalation.”

The State Department also issued a broader warning for Americans throughout the Middle East, stating: “U.S. citizens should consider departing the region or be prepared to depart in the event of escalation.”

(YWN’s Jerusalem desk is keeping you updated after tzeis ha’Shabbos in Israel)