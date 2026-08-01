ISRAEL ON ITS HIGHEST ALERT; Preparing For Iranian Missile Bombardment

Israel has raised its defense readiness amid reports that US President Donald Trump has ordered a major strike on Iranian infrastructure and energy facilities.

An Israeli official told Channel 12 News that tensions in the region are exceptionally high.

“We are very close to a decision point,” the official said. The Wall Street Journal reported late Friday that Trump has ordered a new attack on Iran, but according to the Israeli official, no final decision has yet been made by the White House.

According to Israeli assessments, Trump is still weighing the scope of the operation and how it would be carried out. At this stage, it remains unclear whether he would seek to involve Israel from the outset or initially rely solely on American forces.

However, Israeli defense officials believe that even if the US launches an attack on Iran on its own, there is a high likelihood that Iran would retaliate by firing at Israel—a scenario that could quickly draw Israel into the conflict.

Senior Israeli officials warned that if Tehran launches missiles at Israel, it “will pay a very heavy price.”

Against the backdrop of the rising tensions, the U.S. State Department issued an updated travel advisory for American citizens in the Middle East, urging increased vigilance, warning of possible flight disruptions, and recommending that travelers consider leaving the region if the security situation deteriorates.

Tehran has also escalated its rhetoric. Mohammad Mokhber, a senior adviser to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, warned that any strike on Iranian infrastructure would trigger what he described as a severe response that would undermine US interests throughout the region.

(YWN’s Jerusalem desk is keeping you updated after tzeis ha’Shabbos in Israel)