“We’re Stretched Thin”: U.S. General Warns Pentagon, “We Won’t Be Able To Defend Israel”

The head of the U.S. European Command, Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, has warned senior Pentagon officials that if another Navy destroyer isn’t deployed to the Middle East, he could face a situation in which he must choose between defending the US homeland and protecting Israel from ballistic missile attacks, The Washington Post reported.

According to the report, Grynkewich conveyed the warning in a letter to senior Pentagon officials, stating that without reinforcements he would be unable to continue defending Israel against missile attacks.

In addition to helping defend Israel, the U.S. Navy is also enforcing the blockade of Iran, and in recent years its destroyers have intercepted missiles fired at Israel by Iran, the Houthis in Yemen, and other Iranian proxy groups.

The European Command is also responsible for protecting NATO territories from Russian incursions, including its ballistic missile threat. Russia has ballistic missiles capable of reaching the U.S. mainland.

According to the report, five U.S. Navy destroyers are currently deployed in the region and periodically dock at the U.S. naval base in Rota, Spain. A sixth destroyer is expected to join the fleet by the end of 2026. However, due to the war with Iran, maintenance issues have piled up, and Grynkewich is under high pressure to compete for finite resources and weapons.

(YWN’s Jerusalem desk is keeping you updated after tzeis ha’Shabbos in Israel)