IRAN THREATENS RETALIATION: Regime Warns It Will Target U.S. And Israeli Energy Infrastructure If Struck

Iran is threatening to retaliate against any future U.S. or Israeli military strikes by targeting critical energy infrastructure, according to comments published Friday by the regime’s state-affiliated Tasnim News Agency.

A senior Iranian security official told Tasnim that reports in U.S. media about possible American and Israeli attacks on Iranian infrastructure amount to “a kind of madness,” warning that Tehran has already prepared “extensive response plans.”

According to the report, those plans include strikes on critical Israeli infrastructure as well as U.S. energy facilities across the region. The official claimed Iran’s armed forces have both “the capability and the will” to carry out such attacks.

The threat comes just hours after the White House told Fox News Digital that President Donald Trump “is not going to stand by and allow this terrorist behavior to occur” and that “Iran will continue to pay until they come to the table in, what President Trump deems, a meaningful way.”

The White House comments were made in response to reports that the United States could expand its military operations against Iran.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)