HERZOG BLASTS MAMDANI: Israeli President Warns NYC Mayoral Candidate Is Endangering Jews, Praises Trump, Sounds Alarm On Iran

Israeli President Isaac Herzog sharply criticized New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, accusing him of promoting antisemitic rhetoric that endangers Jewish New Yorkers, while also warning about the ongoing threat posed by Iran.

In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital at his Jerusalem residence, Herzog said Mamdani’s repeated attacks on Israel cross a dangerous line.

“Mamdani does not respect my nation’s right for self-determination… the Jewish people’s inherent right to have a nation of their own. And he’s basically spreading blasphemy, hate, antisemitic rhetoric. He should understand that he’s risking his own citizens, he’s risking their safety, well-being and life,” Herzog said.

Herzog’s comments came after Mamdani posted a video on social media on July 21 calling Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu “a war criminal” and “the architect of a horrific genocide against the Palestinian people.”

“This cannot be accepted in New York, which is a city which is dear to our heart, dear to the Israelis, and dear to me personally,” Herzog said.

The Israeli president also issued a stark warning about the Iranian regime, describing it as a global threat that has spent decades exporting terror instead of caring for its own citizens.

“They take their people’s food and money and spend it on terror all over the world. It’s a given fact,” Herzog said. “You ask yourself why a nation of this nature wants to have so much terror activity around the world, and that is because of ideology… The ideology does not accommodate any other religion or moderate Islam, for that matter. That is why it is so dangerous,” he added.

Herzog also praised President Donald Trump for his strong support of Israel and his firm stance against Iran, emphasizing the importance of the close alliance between Jerusalem and Washington.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)