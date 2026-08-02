FLIGHT DELAY: American Airlines Pushes Israel Return Back To March 2027

American Airlines has once again postponed the resumption of its flights to Israel, announcing that its nonstop service between New York’s JFK Airport and Tel Aviv will not return before March 27, 2027.

The latest delay comes amid continued regional tensions and extends the carrier’s suspension of Israel service, which began in October 2023 following the outbreak of the war.

With American Airlines remaining out of the market, no U.S. airline currently operates nonstop flights to Israel. At present, direct service between Israel and the United States is provided only by El Al and Arkia. Israir is expected to launch nonstop flights to New York in the near future after receiving approval to operate its newly acquired Airbus A330 aircraft.

United Airlines has also yet to announce a firm return date, with flights currently not expected to resume before September 7, 2026, although that timeline could be pushed back again. Delta Air Lines likewise is not expected to restart service to Israel before September 5.

While U.S. carriers remain absent, Germany’s Condor has officially resumed scheduled service between Frankfurt and Tel Aviv. The airline’s inaugural flight landed at Ben Gurion Airport on Saturday, and the route will now operate daily, providing travelers with direct access to Frankfurt and onward connections across Europe and beyond.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)