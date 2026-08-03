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Religious MK Calls To Reconsider Hesder Soldiers’ Reduced Service

Illustrative. Dati Leumi talmidim at the Million Man Rally in 2014 against legislation halting draft exemptions for Bnei Torah.

MK Chili Tropper of the Reservists party said Sunday evening that the shortened military service of Hesder talmidim should be reconsidered.

Tropper left Benny Gantz’s Blue and White party in May and founded the Zionist Home-Reservists party with Yoaz Hendel. As evident by its name, the main agenda of the party is the condemnation of Chareidim for not serving in the IDF.

Speaking in an interview with Kan Reshet Bet, Tropper was asked about military service in the Chareidi community as well as the shortened service track for Hesder soldiers

“Hesder soldiers paid a heavy price during the war, and in practice they paid much more,” Tropper said. “But that issue also needs to be reopened. I think everyone should serve a full term of military service.”

He added, “Anyone who does not serve a full term should receive fewer benefits. That’s a matter of principle.”

Last month, Religious Zionist chairman Betzalel Smotrich warned that the Religious Zionist yeshiva system, including hesder yeshivos, will also be targeted by the judicial system.

In a separate speech, Smotrich acknowledged that blaming Chareidim for the burden on reservists is “a lie” and that imposing military conscription on the Chareidi public is not a practical solution.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

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