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Sohlberg Warns AG Of Eroding Trust In Elections; Ben Gvir: “She’ll Deliberately Sabotage The Vote”

Central Elections Committee chairman Noam Sohlberg (center) meets with Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara and acting director general Dean Livne (left). (Photo: Central Elections Committee)

Central Elections Committee Chairman Justice Noam Sohlberg met Sunday with Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara and her staff following a series of public statements that have cast doubt on the credibility of the committee.

According to a Kan report on Monday morning, Sohlberg told Baharav-Miara that he is “concerned by attempts to cast doubt on the Central Elections Committee.”

He added: “There is no real concern about a ‘stolen’ election. The greater concern is that increasingly inflammatory public discourse could create a sense of uncertainty about the election results.”

Sohlberg’s comments come after he faced public criticism last week by Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee chairman MK Boaz Bismuth during a Knesset discussion on security preparations for the elections. Bismuth slammed Sohlberg for his silence over a series of “questionable appointments” of leftist figures to the Central Elections Committee, including acting director-general Dean Livne.

Baharav-Miara responded: “I have full confidence in the employees of the Central Elections Committee, their professionalism, and their dedication.”

At the conclusion of the meeting, the two sides issued a joint statement saying they had agreed to cooperate in enforcing Israel’s election laws.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir responded to the meeting, saying: “Wherever the hands of the criminal, case-fabricating Attorney General reach, she will deliberately undermine the integrity of the elections and public confidence. I call on Justice Sohlberg to remove her from any involvement in the election process.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

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