At The Height Of Bein HaZemanim: Sanzer Bochurim Begin “Elul Zman”

At the height of Bein HaZemanim, hundreds of Sanzer bochurim returned to their Batei Medrash in Kiryat Sanz, Netanya, and Haifa on Sunday, beginning the new Elul zman ahead of most other yeshivos.

Beginning the zman earlier than most reflects the Sanzer approach of maximizing every moment for avodas Hashem and Limmud Torah.

The highlight of the opening was an address by HaGaon Harav Yosef Moshe Dov Halberstam, Rosh Yeshivah of the Sanzer yeshivos and Av Beis Din of Sanz in the US.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)