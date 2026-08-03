“Has Israel’s High Court Become Hamas’ Public Defender?” Heated Clashes At Outrageous Hearing

Heated confrontations broke out Monday during a tense High Court hearing on petitions filed by human rights organizations on behalf of Palestinians challenging the UNRWA law approved by the Knesset, which banned the terror organization from operating within Israel.

Not only did the High Court agree to hold a hearing regarding petitions from non-citizens against the ban (which passed with the support of 92 MKs, including the majority of opposition members), the court also refused to broadcast the hearing to the public, claiming a lack of “special public interest.” In addition, it ordered the Court Guard to prioritize the petitioners and screen the public.

Kobi Samerano, the father of Yonatan Samerano, H’yd, whose body was abducted by a UNWRA employee on October 7, said: “Seven postponements. And then the High Court decides there is no ‘special public interest’ in broadcasting the hearing on the petition against the UNRWA law. When it comes to a law that passed by a large majority in the Knesset and a matter that concerns the citizens of Israel, the claim that there is no public interest is outrageous and serves the UNRWA terrorists—not the citizens harmed by UNRWA.”

There were loud exchanges and harsh words between National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, Deputy Minister Almog Cohen, and MK Tally Gotliv on one side, and attorney Shuaa Masarwa Mansour, representing UNRWA, who formerly served as mayor of Taybeh, on the other.

The clashes began when Mansour made offensive remarks to Ben Gvir and Gotliv, who shouted back: “Get out of here. Who gave you a law license? Shame on the Israel Bar Association.”

Court ushers and security personnel were forced to intervene and physically separate the sides to prevent the confrontation from escalating.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

MK Boaz Bismuth, who sponsored the legislation together with Kobi Samerano, father of Yonatan Samerano H’yd, said: “Is the High Court becoming Hamas’ Public Defender? I arrived at the High Court for the hearing on the petitions against the law to deport UNRWA that I sponsored. I came to stand alongside Kobi, the father of Yonatan Samerano H’yd, who was abducted and murdered by a UNRWA terrorist.”

“Ninety-two Knesset members voted in favor of the law. Where does the High Court get the audacity to even hold a hearing on it?”

“Incidentally, these are the same justices who previously ordered improved prison conditions for the Nukhba terrorists in another disgraceful petition.”

MK Tally Gotliv also excoriated the proceedings, saying: “I can’t believe I’m standing before a High Court for terrorists, a High Court for terror supporters—not a High Court of Justice.”

Addressing the hearing, Ben Gvir said: “The law puts an end to the absurd situation in which the State of Israel allowed UNRWA to operate within its territory and ends official cooperation with the organization. It corrects an injustice that lasted for years,” he said. “I hope the High Court rejects the petitions and does not strike down this important law.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)