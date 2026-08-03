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IRAN EXECUTES: Two Men Accused Of Spying For Mossad Hanged By Regime

Iran has executed two men accused of spying for Israel and cooperating with the Mossad, as the Islamic Republic continues its crackdown on alleged intelligence activities and political dissent.

According to Iran’s state-affiliated Mizan News Agency, the two men, identified as Omid Behzad and Pouria Safavat, were hanged after Iran’s Supreme Court upheld their death sentences.

Iranian authorities claimed the pair passed photographs, locations, and other intelligence regarding sensitive military and security sites to Israeli intelligence officers during a period of heightened conflict.

The regime also alleged that Behzad maintained contact with the administrator of an Israeli-affiliated Telegram channel and publicly supported U.S. and Israeli actions against Iran.

Safavat was accused of photographing Iranian air defense systems and military installations from rooftops and transmitting the images through encrypted communications allegedly used by Israeli intelligence. Iranian officials further claimed that some of the sites he documented were later targeted in attacks, though no public evidence has been presented to support the allegation.

Iranian authorities said the convictions were based on what they described as confessions, technical evidence, and recovered digital communications.

Human rights organizations, however, have sharply criticized the executions, noting that Iran has a long history of extracting confessions through torture, prolonged solitary confinement, and threats against detainees’ families. Rights groups say defendants in national security cases are frequently denied fair trials and meaningful legal representation.

The executions come amid a broader surge in executions and arrests across Iran, with the regime increasingly using capital punishment against individuals accused of espionage, involvement in anti-government protests, and opposition activity. Analysts say Tehran is intensifying its internal crackdown as regional tensions rise and fears of renewed domestic unrest continue to grow.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

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