EX-IDF INTEL CHIEF: Israel Should Join Gulf Security Alliance Against Iran

A former commander of the IDF’s elite Unit 8200 is calling on Israel to forge a regional security alliance with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and other Gulf states, arguing that the changing balance of power in the Middle East requires a new strategic approach.

Brig. Gen. (res.) Hanan Geffen said the United States has lost much of its influence in the region and claimed President Donald Trump has repeatedly allowed Iran to derail opportunities to increase pressure on the regime.

“The United States has been knocked down a peg in the Middle East,” Geffen said. “It is no longer leading the process—it is being led by it. Donald Trump has made, and continues to make, extremely serious mistakes in managing this strategy.”

Geffen argued that Iran has repeatedly exploited Trump’s approach.

“There were four, five, or more occasions when the United States, together with Israel, launched powerful initiatives against Iran. Iran was facing severe internal crises. Then, at the eleventh hour, they managed to stop him time and again, and every time he fell into the same trap. Then he grumbles and complains: ‘The Iranians are playing us.'”

According to Geffen, Gulf nations are increasingly recognizing that they share Israel’s concerns about Iran’s growing ballistic missile capabilities.

“What matters for us right now is that we take care of ourselves and join that alliance of Gulf countries—the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and others. Perhaps not Qatar,” he said. “They will turn to us, because they know they need protection against Iran’s ballistic missiles.”

Geffen said regional governments are closely watching Washington’s handling of Iran, Hamas, and Hezbollah, and suggested those developments are accelerating a strategic realignment across the Middle East.

He concluded by warning that the region remains highly unstable.

“As of this morning, we have exchanged one war for another. I hope we are all wrong.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)