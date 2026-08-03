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PENTAGON SCRAMBLES: Launches Urgent Search For New Iran Strategy

(AP Photo)

Senior U.S. military officials are reportedly searching for “creative and unconventional” new ways to increase pressure on Iran, highlighting growing concerns within the Pentagon that weeks of military operations have failed to achieve a strategic breakthrough.

According to a CNN report, a senior intelligence officer at U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) sent an email last Wednesday to a broad group of military intelligence analysts requesting fresh ideas.

“We are looking for new, creative, and unconventional ways to apply pressure on and punish Iran,” the email reportedly stated.

A separate source told CNN that a similar request was circulated across the intelligence community as military planners reassess their approach toward Tehran.

Current and former U.S. officials told CNN that sending such a request to a wide range of intelligence analysts via email is highly unusual and reflects an increasing willingness to explore new options as existing military pressure has yet to produce a diplomatic breakthrough.

For weeks, the United States has carried out strikes against targets in Iran aimed at reducing Tehran’s ability to threaten international shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and pressuring the regime back to the negotiating table.

Despite those operations, officials say Iran has not changed course.

According to the report, U.S. officials also believe that even America’s most powerful conventional weapons may be insufficient to destroy Iran’s deepest underground nuclear facilities. Some officials reportedly believe that such an objective could ultimately require the deployment of ground forces—an option President Donald Trump has thus far declined to authorize because of the significant risks involved.

The report underscores the growing challenge facing U.S. planners as Washington searches for new ways to increase pressure on Tehran without expanding the conflict further.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

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