REPORT: Erdan, Edelstein Set To Launch New Party As Gantz Left Out

Former Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan and MK Yuli Edelstein are expected to announce the launch of a new political party in the coming days, according to multiple Hebrew media reports.

The announcement could come as early as Tuesday, although a final decision has reportedly not yet been made.

According to *Israel Hayom*, the new political venture is expected to move forward without Benny Gantz’s Blue and White party, despite recent discussions between Edelstein and Gantz regarding possible cooperation. The report said Blue and White officials were unaware that the emerging alliance was expected to proceed without them.

Neither Erdan, Edelstein, nor Blue and White commented on the report.

Meanwhile, Ynet reported that veteran Israeli news anchor Netali Shem Tov turned down an offer from Erdan to join the new party. However, the report said she has not ruled out the possibility of joining the Likud if offered a realistic spot on the party’s slate.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is reportedly still weighing candidates for up to eight reserved places on the Likud list. According to the report, he is seeking candidates who could attract right-leaning voters dissatisfied with the current coalition.

Among those reportedly being considered or discussed are Gideon Sa’ar, who is expected to receive a reserved spot under an existing agreement, Deputy Foreign Minister Michal Buskila, and other public figures.

Reports also indicate Erdan has held advanced talks with former Beit Shemesh Mayor Aliza Bloch, Col. (res.) Hezi Nahama, and Olympic medalist Oren Smadja as potential candidates for the new party.

In recent days, Erdan has publicly sharpened his criticism of both Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yisrael Katz, declaring that his new political movement “will not sit in anyone’s narrow government” while accusing Katz of putting politics ahead of national security.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)