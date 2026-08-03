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“A DISGRACE”: Husband Slams 6-Year Sentence For Driver Who Killed Wife, Baby

A Jerusalem District Court on Monday sentenced Tarek Kard (an Arab) to six years in prison for the 2019 crash that killed Tzipora Rimel and her three-week-old daughter, Noam Rachel.

Kard was convicted on two counts of reckless manslaughter after the court found he was driving at approximately 140 to 145 km/h when he slammed into the Rimel family’s vehicle on Route 443.

The court rejected defense claims that the fatal crash was caused by a mechanical failure. Prosecutors had sought a 15-year prison sentence.

In addition to the six-year prison term, Kard was sentenced to 15 years without a driver’s license, a suspended sentence, and ordered to pay compensation to the Rimel family.

Ephraim Rimel, who was seriously injured in the crash, strongly criticized the sentence.

“Disgrace. There is no other word,” Rimel said. “Apparently, a human life is worth barely three years.”

The 2019 collision claimed the lives of Tzipora Rimel and her infant daughter at the scene. Ephraim Rimel and the couple’s then-12-year-old son, Itai, suffered serious injuries.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

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