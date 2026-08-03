INTERIOR MINISTRY: Netanyahu To Appoint Interior Minister During Election Period, State Tells High Court

The Israeli government informed the High Court of Justice on Monday that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu intends to appoint a permanent Interior Minister during the current election period, acknowledging that the continued absence of a minister has created significant legal and administrative challenges.

The announcement came in response to a petition asking the court to require the government to appoint a permanent Interior Minister and to invalidate cabinet decisions transferring portions of the minister’s authority to the prime minister. Petitioners argued that piecemeal transfers of authority cannot replace a permanent minister responsible for overseeing the ministry.

In its filing, the state acknowledged that operating without a permanent Interior Minister has created growing legal and practical difficulties. It said the temporary arrangements adopted so far—including transferring many of the ministry’s powers to the prime minister—have not provided a complete solution and have created additional complications.

According to the filing, the government has transferred approximately 90 powers previously held by the Interior Minister, with most going to the prime minister and one additional authority transferred to the finance minister. The Knesset has approved 56 of those transfers, while roughly 35 others are still awaiting approval.

The absence of a permanent Interior Minister affects a wide range of responsibilities, including Knesset elections, the voter registry, absentee voting for soldiers, immigration and citizenship, entry into Israel, senior government appointments, local government, municipal taxes, planning and construction, and education. The Central Elections Committee has also warned that powers reserved for the Interior Minister may be needed during the election campaign.

Although Netanyahu has informed the court of his intention to make the appointment during the election period, no appointment has yet been announced, and the High Court case remains pending.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)