“Crocodile Tears Don’t Move Me:” Despite Court Order, Minister Advances Crocodile Prison Pilot

Despite an interim court order blocking the transfer of crocodiles to Ketziot Prison, Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman on Tuesday instructed the Israel Nature and Parks Authority to establish the conditions for housing crocodiles around Israel Prison Service facilities as part of preparations for a pilot program.
While the government is still required to respond to a petition filed by the Let the Animals Live organization, Silman is seeking to move forward with the initiative in the coming days before the trial begins.
Silman sent a letter to the Nature and Parks Authority saying: “We are moving forward with the project and implementing government policy. The reality in which thousands of new terrorists have entered the prison system since October 7, some of them highly dangerous terrorists, poses a major challenge for the Israel Prison Service, and incorporating crocodiles into the effort will certainly help.”
“I am not impressed by those shedding ‘crocodile tears’ who claim to care about the welfare of terrorists under the pretext of caring about the crocodiles,” Silman asserted.
(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)
3 Responses
Great idea. Maybe other countries will follow.
I have some concerns regarding importing these beasts wholesale to the Holy Land.
My fear is a population boom that could potentially lead to an infestation of these dangerous creatures.
As far as the welfare of the crocodiles, I am certain that they will have much better welfare being cared for by the prison system than they would have in the wild.
Putting crocodiles on land surrounding a prison isn’t going to accomplish anything because 1. people are way faster than crocodiles in land, and 2. if they keep them on prison grounds they will have to feed them so they will just relax in the grass all day with no desire to try to catch an escaped prisoner. So its a very silly thing to have a fight over.