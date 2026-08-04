FINANCE COMMITTEE Approves Nearly NIS 250 Million Boost For Chareidi Education

The Knesset Finance Committee on Tuesday approved nearly NIS 250 million in additional funding for Israel’s chareidi education system, allocating new resources for teachers, transportation, after-school programs, teacher training, and at-risk youth initiatives.

The approved funding package includes increased salaries for chareidi kindergarten teachers, who will now, for the first time, be funded according to their years of experience.

Additional funds were approved for student transportation in the Chinuch Atzmai and Bnei Yosef school networks, subsidies for after-school programs in exempt and recognized-but-unofficial schools, teacher training at seminaries, Jewish cultural programming, and services for at-risk and disengaged youth.

Finance Committee Chairman and Degel HaTorah leader MK Moshe Gafni welcomed the approval of the budget.

“Even during these challenging times, when the world of Torah and education faces significant challenges, it is our responsibility to continue caring for the children of Israel and the chareidi education system,” Gafni said.

“The budgets approved today are important news for kindergarten teachers, educators, students, and educational institutions. They will help correct longstanding inequities and close gaps that have existed for years.”

Gafni thanked those involved in advancing the funding package and pledged to continue fighting for additional resources.

“We will continue, with Hashem’s help, to act decisively on behalf of the Torah world and the education system, and we will not rest until we secure the full rights and resources that the chareidi education system deserves,” he said.

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