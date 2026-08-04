Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

ISRAEL-LEBANON TALKS: Rome Negotiations Resume Wednesday After First Day Focuses On Border And Security

Representations of the Israeli and Lebanese flags at a memorial near the Israel-Lebanon border, after Israel and Lebanon signed a framework agreement following U.S.-mediated talks, as the town of Metula, Israel, appears in the distance, June 27, 2026. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

The first day of Israeli-Lebanese talks in Rome concluded Tuesday, with negotiations scheduled to resume Wednesday morning as both sides continued discussions on a possible long-term arrangement along the northern border.

According to Lebanese officials, Tuesday’s meetings were split into two tracks. One focused on land border demarcation, with Lebanon presenting its position on disputed areas, while the second addressed military issues, including a mechanism to verify any future Israeli withdrawal and the role of a third party in overseeing implementation.

Lebanon placed renewing the ceasefire, finalizing the land border, and establishing a verification mechanism at the top of its agenda. Reports also indicated that, for the first time, the Israeli delegation did not insist that Hezbollah be disarmed before border negotiations could proceed, with discussions instead centering on restoring the 1923 internationally recognized border. Lebanon also proposed expanding pilot withdrawal zones to additional southern towns.

i24NEWS has learned that Syria will not participate in the border demarcation talks, despite asserting claims to some of the disputed territory between Israel and Lebanon.

The Lebanese delegation is headed by former Ambassador Simon Karam, while Israel’s delegation is led by Ambassador Yechiel Leiter. Fifteen U.S. officials from the State Department, National Security Council, and Pentagon are also participating in the negotiations.

The talks come as Israeli military operations continue in southern Lebanon. Last week, the IDF destroyed a major Hezbollah tunnel network beneath Beaufort Castle using approximately 700 tons of explosives. Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem rejected the negotiations, claiming they would bring Lebanon “nothing but shame, humiliation and successive compromises.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

TRAGEDY IN MICHIGAN: Brother And Sister Niftar After Lake Michigan Drowning

HEGSETH: U.S. Military Readiness At Highest Level Since World War II Despite Iran Strike Pause

ANTISEMITISM SURGES: Jews Targeted In More Than Half Of All NYC Hate Crimes

MAJOR BLOW TO CHAREIDI PARTIES: Israeli Elections Chairman Bans Real-Time Voter Tracking At Polling Stations

EARLY MORNING BLAZE: Jerusalem “J2” Five Towns Pizzeria Destroyed In Massive Fire [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

Woman Killed In Three-Bus Crash In Ashkelon, Two Injured

Lawyer Shot Dead In His Office In Rishon L’Tzion

OPPOSITION CLASH: Liberman: “Yair Golan Should Just Keep Quiet”

Lebanon Wants a Full Israeli Withdrawal; Here’s What Israel Is Demanding in Return

Major Blow To Netanyahu: Likud Court Bars Incumbent Lawmakers From Running in District Primaries