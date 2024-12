Police, firefighters, and EMS are on the scene of a plane crash on the primary runway at Lakewood Airport. Three individuals were aboard the aircraft, and all have been safely removed. Emergency crews report that at least one occupant is critically injured.

THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED ON THE LAKEWOOD ALERTS STATUS

CLICK HERE SIGN UP TO THE LAKEWOOD ALERTS WHATSAPP STATUS TO BE INFORMED OF LAKEWOOD-AREA NEWS IN LIVE TIME