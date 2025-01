On Tuesday night, hundreds attended a heartfelt event at Ateres Charna Hall to commemorate the fifth anniversary of the tragic Monsey Chanukah attack. Hosted by the Forshay Kehilla, the gathering honored the memory of R’ Yosef Neumann, hy”d, and celebrated the heroism of Josef Gluck. With moving speeches and moments of unity, the event highlighted the strength and resilience of the community.

