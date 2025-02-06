Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

🚨 PLEASE READ!


A family in Flatbush, living right off Ave N, came home on Wednesday to find their house engulfed in flames. Baruch Hashem, no one was in the house at the time, but sadly, the house and much of its contents were destroyed. On top of this, they are Baruch Hashem about to marry off a child.

We all know how challenging things can be before a Chasunah, but being without a home, without clothing, without even a toothbrush one week before a wedding is unimaginable. After spending the last two months preparing and buying everything for the Chasunah, they now have to start shopping all over again.

We can’t bring back their home or their belongings, but we can come together and help them through this challenging time. We can ensure that they go to the Chasunah knowing that Klal Yisroel is taking care of them.

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO DONATE!

Checks can be mailed to: Agudath Yisroel of Madison Rabbi Yisroel Reisman 1460 East 19th street 11230 Please specify: Midwood Fire This fund is endorsed by: Harav Moishe Bergman Shlit’a (Rav of Khal Bnei Avrohom Yaakov) ​HaRav Elya Brudny Shlit’a (Rosh Yeshiva, Mirrer Yeshiva) Rabbi Eli Mansour Shlit’a (Rav, Safra Synagogue) Rabbi Yisroel Reisman Shlit’a (Rav, Agudath Yisroel of Madison) Chesed of Flatbush



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

TRAGEDY IN GAZA: 2 IDF Soldiers Killed After Crane Collapses Due To Fierce Winds, 8 Injured

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW: Netanyahu Tells Hannity “This Is The First Good Idea That I’ve Heard”

NEW ERA AT DOJ: AG Bondi Immediately Ends DEI, Targets Sanctuary Cities, And Pursues Hamas Terrorists

82% Of Palestinians Freed In First Ceasefire Have Returned To Terrorism; 1 In 4 Already Killed Or Re-Arrested

SHALOM BAYIS CRISIS: Frum Divorce Rates Skyrocketed Across Eretz Yisroel In 2024

WATCH: Liberal Rep Al Green To File Impeachment Against Trump Over Gaza Plans

Israel’s Otzma Yehudit Party Pushes Plan to Pay Gazans to Leave Amid Trump’s Relocation Push

Secular Israeli Reporter: “I’ve Never Davened For Anyone’s Welfare As Much As I Daven For Trump”

DOGE DIGS INTO MEDICARE: Elon Musk’s Team Begins Looking Into $1.5 Trillion Budget

MASSIVE SCANDAL BREWING: Politico’s Payroll Debacle Fuels Concerns They Are Getting Money From USAID!

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network