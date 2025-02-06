🚨 PLEASE READ!

A family in Flatbush, living right off Ave N, came home on Wednesday to find their house engulfed in flames. Baruch Hashem, no one was in the house at the time, but sadly, the house and much of its contents were destroyed. On top of this, they are Baruch Hashem about to marry off a child.

We all know how challenging things can be before a Chasunah, but being without a home, without clothing, without even a toothbrush one week before a wedding is unimaginable. After spending the last two months preparing and buying everything for the Chasunah, they now have to start shopping all over again.

We can’t bring back their home or their belongings, but we can come together and help them through this challenging time. We can ensure that they go to the Chasunah knowing that Klal Yisroel is taking care of them.

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO DONATE!

Checks can be mailed to: Agudath Yisroel of Madison Rabbi Yisroel Reisman 1460 East 19th street 11230 Please specify: Midwood Fire This fund is endorsed by: Harav Moishe Bergman Shlit’a (Rav of Khal Bnei Avrohom Yaakov) ​HaRav Elya Brudny Shlit’a (Rosh Yeshiva, Mirrer Yeshiva) Rabbi Eli Mansour Shlit’a (Rav, Safra Synagogue) Rabbi Yisroel Reisman Shlit’a (Rav, Agudath Yisroel of Madison) Chesed of Flatbush