🚨 DRAMATIC DECISION: The Shas party on Wednesday announced its intention to support a bill to dissolve the Knesset in the wake of the severe crisis regarding the Chareidi draft law.

Since the UTJ party has already announced its intention to take measures to dissolve the Knesset, the Shas party’s decision is a significant threat that could leave the coalition without a majority and lead to the collapse of the government and early elections.