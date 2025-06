🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 URGENT MESSAGE FROM IDF: Following the situational assessment, it was determined that as of today (Friday), at 03:00, immediate changes will be made to the Home Front Command Guidelines.

As part of the changes, it was decided to shift all areas of the country from Full Activity to Essential Activity.

The guidelines include: a prohibition on educational activities, gatherings, and workplaces, except for essential sectors.