🚨 UPDATED NUMBERS OF INJURED: Magen David Adom is treating and transporting 16 people to the hospital following the missile attacks. Among the injured, one man in his 30s is in moderate condition with shrapnel wounds to his upper body. The other 15 victims have minor injuries, including shrapnel wounds and bruises. Rescue teams are continuing to search for additional casualties.

At least 27 missiles were launched in the attack in two salvos, with impacts in Haifa and in central Israel. The first barrage included 22 missiles, and the second was made up of five.