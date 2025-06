🚨 YWN UPDATE ON NYC DEMOCRAT MAYORAL PRIMARY: Anti-Israel socialist Zohran Mamdani is projected to have won ahead the first round of the Democratic primary for New York City mayor. But he’s not the nominee yet.

Here’s why: NYC uses ranked-choice voting:

Voters rank up to 5 candidates. No one has over 50%, so the lowest candidates are eliminated round by round. Their votes get reallocated until someone passes 50%.

More rounds of counting are still to come.