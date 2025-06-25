Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

🚨 President Trump Weighs In On “100% Communist Lunatic” Zohran Mamdani




Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Mossad Breaks Silence, Reveals Details Of Covert War That Crippled Iran’s Nuclear Program [VIDEOS]

HISTORIC SCANDAL: Top Biden Aide Admits She Authorized Autopen Signatures — But Didn’t Know Who Was Approving Them

Read This If You Are Traveling Upstate To The Catskills For The Summer

Trump Reveals: Mossad Agents Visited Iran Nuke Sites To Confirm They Had Been Destroyed

WATCH: Trump Praises Israel; “I’m Proud Of Them; Bibi Netanyahu Should Be Proud Of Himself”

Report: Israeli Sources Say Fordo Outcome Was “Really Not Good”

Iranian Quds Force Chief Seen Alive In Tehran, Refuting Elimination Rumors [Video]

MASS ARRESTS: Iran Detains 700 People, Executes 3 Alleged Mossad Agents

CUOMO CONCEDES: Anti-Israel Socialist Zohran Mamdani Triumphs In Democratic Primary For NYC Mayor

Israeli Intelligence Says Strikes Set Iran’s Nuclear Program Back by Years, But Didn’t Fully Dismantle It

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network