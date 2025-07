πŸ’”πŸ’”πŸ’” HY’D: The IDF has announced the tragic deaths of three soldiers during combat operations in the Gaza Strip earlier today. One additional officer was seriously wounded in the same incident.

The fallen soldiers are:

Staff Sgt. Shoham Menahem, 21, from Yardena

Sgt. Shlomo Yakir Shrem, 20, from Efrat

Sgt. Yuliy Faktor, 19, from Rishon Lezion

All three served in the 401st Armored Brigade’s 52nd Battalion.