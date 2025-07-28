🚨 Officer Killed, Others Injured in Midtown Manhattan High-Rise Shooting; Gunman Dead

🚨🚨 UPDATE: A police officer working a security detail was shot and killed Monday evening when a gunman wearing a bulletproof vest stormed a luxury high-rise building in Midtown Manhattan. It remains unclear if the officer was in uniform at the time of the deadly attack.

The shooter, armed with a rifle, entered the 44-story building—home to Blackstone and NFL headquarters—at around 6:30 PM and opened fire, injuring at least two others before turning the gun on himself.

Law enforcement officials are actively investigating the motive behind the shocking attack.