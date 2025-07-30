🚨BREAKING: Senior Hatzalah Paramedic Assaulted at Accident Scene in Loch Sheldrake

🚨 BREAKING: A senior Hatzalah Paramedic was assaulted while treating patients at the scene of an accident in Loch Sheldrake on Wednesday night.

Sources tell Catskill Scoop that Hatzalah members were triaging patients following an MVA when one of the vehicle occupants began hurling anti-Semitic slurs at both the other driver and Hatzalah personnel. Without warning, the man struck the Paramedic in the face.

Baruch Hashem, the Paramedic was not seriously injured. The suspect was quickly taken into custody by Police.