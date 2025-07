📢 ASIFAS TEHILLIM FOR ROSH YESHIVA OF PHILADELPHIA As the Rosh Yeshiva Hagaon HaRav Shmuel Kamenetsky remains in need of Rachamei Shamayim, multiple Asifos Tehillim will take place tonight across several cities, including Lakewood, Monsey, Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, Philadelphia, and more.

Please continue to daven for Shmuel ben Ita Etil