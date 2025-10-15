Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Hakafos Sheniyos by Yeshivas Hesder in Sderot as They Sing “אבינו מלכנו פתח שערי שמיים פתח

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

BD”E: Sudden Petira of Rabbi Moshe Hauer, Executive Vice President of the Orthodox Union

“His Head Was Already Outside The Tunnel:” Avinatan Or’s Attempted Escape

HAMAS GAVE HIM TEFILLIN: Freed Hostage Matan Angrest Recounts “Series of Miracles” During Two Years in Captivity

TRUMP: Hamas WILL Disarm, And If They Don’t Disarm, We Will Disarm Them, Perhaps Violently’

MOTZEI SIMCHAS TORAH UPDATE: Israel Identifies Two Hostage Bodies Returned Tonight as Search for Remaining 19 Continues

“Peace 2025”: President Trump and Mideast Leaders Sign Landmark Gaza Ceasefire Pact

YWN Has A Simple Request To Our Readers For An Easy Zechus On Hoshanah Rabba

“Cigars and Champagne, Who Cares?”: Trump Urges Herzog To Pardon Netanyahu During Knesset Address

WILD TURKEY: Erdogan Threatened to Turn His Plane Around if Netanyahu Attended Cairo Gaza Summit

WATCH FULL SPEECH: President Trump Hails “Historic Dawn of a New Middle East” in Triumphant Knesset Address