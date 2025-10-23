Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Israeli Officials Tell VP Vance Hamas Can Return Bodies of Most Deceased Hostages

Israeli defense officials reportedly informed US Vice President JD Vance that Hamas is capable of returning the bodies of at least 10 of the 13 remaining deceased hostages still held in Gaza. According to Israel’s Kan public broadcaster, Defense Minister Israel Katz, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, and other top military officials briefed Vance on the situation in Gaza during a meeting today. The officials “stated unequivocally” that Hamas can return most of the remaining bodies — even before any international recovery teams enter the Strip.

