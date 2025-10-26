🔥 MORE DETAILS ON MILLION MAN ATZERES:

Atzeres HaMillion, scheduled to take place this Thursday from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

The massive gathering is expected to span a wide area — from the entrance to Jerusalem through Rechov Sarei Yisrael and Malchei Yisrael — with the participation of all leading Admorim and Rabbonim representing every Chareidi community. Organized buses will bring participants from across the country to the capital.

A preliminary planning meeting was held earlier today at the Russian Compound, attended by Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Tzachi Brami, Bnei Brak Deputy Mayor Menachem Shapira, the chief aide to Minister Meir Porush, Shimi Bloi, and community askan Yisrael Wertheimer.

Following the meeting, teams traveled to the Shuafat station area to begin planning crowd control, security arrangements, and traffic routes for the enormous turnout expected.

Additionally, a large site inspection will take place this Tuesday at Jerusalem’s main entrance, with senior police officials and all relevant authorities set to participate in preparations for the historic rally.