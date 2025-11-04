Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

🚨 ELECTION DAY: Polls Open in NYC (6 AM–9 PM) and NJ (6 AM–8 PM) — Get Out and Vote in These Critical Races for Mayor and Governor!

🗳🚨 It’s Election Day and all eyes are on the races for New York City mayor and New Jersey governor. IF YOU DIDN’T VOTE IN EARLY VOTING, THEN GET OUT AND VOTE! This is one of the most important elections EVER!

NEW YORK CITY: Poll sites are open from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. If you are in line by 9 p.m., you can stay in line to cast a ballot. Vote for Andrew Cuomo to stop radical Jihadist Mamdani from being elected.

NEW JERSEY: Poll sites are open from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Election Day. Vote for Jack Ciattarelli!

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

TRUMP ENDORSES CUOMO! “You Have No Choice…A Vote For Curtis Sliwa Is A Vote For Mamdani”

PROSECUTION FROM CHELM: Nukhba Terrorist Who Is Only Witness In Sde Teiman Case Was Released To Gaza

NYC Voter Turnout Surges to Historic Levels as Mamdani, Cuomo, and Sliwa Battle to the Finish Line

Knesset Committee Advances Death Penalty Bill for Terrorists with Netanyahu’s Backing

Hagaon Harav Dov Landau Cuts Short Switzerland Fundraising Trip, Flies Back To Israel

Mark Goldfeder Resigns From Heritage Foundation Antisemitism Task Force In Protest Over Defense Of Tucker Carlson’s Neo-Nazi Interview

Huge Corruption Scandal: Histadrut Chairman Arrested; Over 350 People Under Investigation

Police Say Tomer-Yerushalmi Staged Her Suicide; “Lost” Her Phone To Destroy Evidence; Court Extends Her Arrest

Three Bodies Returned To Israel Confirmed As IDF Soldiers Omer Neutra, H’yd, Oz Daniel, H’yd, & Asaf Hamami, H’yd

“Lakewood Delivered 90% for Me”: President Trump Urges Jewish Voters to Back Jack Ciattarelli in NJ Governor’s Race