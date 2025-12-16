Advertise
🚨Arab Attempts to Run Over Police Officer in Gush Etzion, Search Underway

🚨 An Arab tried to run over a police officer at the Elazar Junction in Gush Etzion early Tuesday afternoon and then fled the scene.

An initial investigation revealed that the police officer got out of a patrol car and tried to stop the vehicle that swerved towards him. He fired at the driver of the vehicle, who managed to escape.

Forces that were called to the area began searching for the car. The IDF has imposed a closure on the Palestinian villages in the area, including the city of Beit Lechem.

 

