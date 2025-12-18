🚨 BREAKING: Pedestrian Critically Injured After Being Struck by Vehicle in Kew Gardens Hills, Queens

🚨 BREAKING: Queens Hatzalah is on the scene of a pedestrian struck in critical condition on Main Street and 72 Avenue in the heart of the Kew Gardens Hills Jewish community. Paramedics are treating the victim who is currently in traumatic arrest.
