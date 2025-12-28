🚨 DISTURBING FOOTAGE: Israel Police Officer Filmed Slapping, Choking Unarmed Chareidi Teen During Protest

🚨 DISTURBING FOOTAGE: An Israel Police officer is seen slapping an unarmed young Chareidi teen protester in the face and then choking him repeatedly during a protest that took place on Sunday.

Regardless of one’s views on the protesters or the demonstrations themselves, the fact is, Israeli police do not treat left-wing, secular protesters — who have shut down roads and disrupted the country for years — in a similar manner. Another fact is that incidents involving police brutality against Chareidim NEVER lead to accountability.

YWN notes that two years ago, police in Yerushalayim violently beat a Chareidi child with Down syndrome. No officer was ever held accountable in that case either.