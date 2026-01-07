Advertise
🚨 POLICE DROP MURDER CHARGE: Jerusalem Bus Driver No Longer Faces Murder Charge in Death of 14-Year-Old Yosef Eisenthal Z”L

🚨 POLICE DROP MURDER CHARGE: Israeli police charged a bus driver who fatally struck 14-year-old Yosef Eisenthal and injured several others in Jerusalem with manslaughter instead of aggravated murder.

Investigators first requested that the driver be remanded for 15 days and indicated their intention to charge him with aggravated murder. However, following further review of the evidence, police later downgraded the charge.

The Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court granted a police request to remand the suspect in custody for nine days, allowing investigators additional time to continue examining the circumstances surrounding the deadly incident.

